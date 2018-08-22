Brody Jenner and His Wife in Talks to Join 'The Hills' Reboot

Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter,are currently in negotiations to join MTV’s reboot of the enormously successful reality show, The Hills, ET has learned.

“Brody and Kaitlynn’s participation not only depends on the deal, but very much the creative of the show especially considering that Lauren Conrad is not participating,” a source shares.

News of the highly anticipated reboot arrived at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday night. First, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler graced the red carpet as reports swirled that some type of reunion was in the works. Then during the awards show’s broadcast, MTV aired a promo for The Hills: New Beginnings, confirming that a reboot is on the way.

Signing on Jenner would add another key original cast member to the forthcoming show, which will also include Whitney Port, who revealed on Tuesday that she is returning for the reboot. Also absent from the VMAs red carpet was Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port – the last of which has since signed on for the show.

"Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT!!!" Port wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "Maybe they’ll let me out of the fashion closet this time. #mtv."

Thus far, there’s no word on whether Kristin Cavallari or Lauren Conrad will be rejoining the show.

