Kristin Cavallari is doing just fine since going solo.

On Thursday, it was announced that her hit E! reality show, Very Cavallari, will be back for season two. The second season will premiere in 2019, featuring 10 one-hour episodes. The show will continue to follow her life in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband -- former pro quarterback Jay Cutler -- as well as the drama surrounding the employees of her store, Uncommon James.

“I couldn't be happier that Very Cavallari will be returning for season two,” the 31-year-old reality star said in a statement. “I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started, so I can't wait to come back for more next year!”

Interestingly enough, MTV announced a revival of The Hills -- sans Cavallari or main star Lauren Conrad -- on Monday, when cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler reunited on the red carpet ahead of the the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Whitney Port later teased on Instagram that she would also be participating in the revival.

On Wednesday, ET learned that Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, are currently in negotiations to join the show as well.

“Brody and Kaitlynn’s participation not only depends on the deal, but very much the creative of the show especially considering that Lauren Conrad is not participating,” a souce told ET.

The Hills: New Beginnings, which will follow the original stars, their children and their lives in Los Angeles years after the original series came to a close, will premiere in 2019.

In April, Cavallari appeared on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, and actually said she was totally up for a Hills reunion.

“I’m ready! Bring it on,” she said, revealing that MTV had been trying to get the original cast together but Montag and Pratt pulled out.

“[I preferred] The Hills because I knew what I was getting into and I looked at it strictly as a job,” she also noted. “So, I was like, ‘What do you guys want me to do? I’m game. Let’s do this. Let’s have some fun.’ Basically, we had fake fights, I had a fake relationship. It was 90 percent manufactured. I still don’t think the audience knows this.”

ET spoke to the mother of three last August, when she gave her priceless reaction to MTV's reality show, Siesta Key. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristin Cavallari Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Reconnect With Lauren Conrad

Kristin Cavallari's Husband Jay Cutler Insists He Picks Out '98 Percent' of Her Outfits

'Laguna Beach' Fans Can't Get Over Stephen Colletti's Cute Comment on Kristin Cavallari's Instagram

Related Gallery