Kristin Cavallari Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Reconnect With Lauren Conrad

Kristin Cavallari has nothing but love for Laguna Beach and The Hills.

The 31-year-old Very Cavallari star appeared on Wednesday's episode Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to spill the tea about her former co-stars. She was first asked about former on-screen frenemy Lauren Conrad and whether the two would ever exchange motherhood tips. Cavallari has three kids with husband Jay Cutler -- Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 2 -- while Conrad and her husband, William Tell, have a 1-year-old son named Liam.

“Probably not, there’s no animosity, but we’ve just never stayed in touch,” Cavallari explained.

“Who would have to make the first move?” host Cohen asked.

“Me,” the mother of three noted.

However, just because she doesn’t keep in touch with LC doesn’t mean that Cavallari isn’t in communication with the rest of the reality show squad. Just last week, her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, left a funny comment on one of her Instagram posts.

“I actually spoke to him today, we do talk. If we get a season two [of Very Cavallari], I’m trying to get some old faces back, make a little cameo,” she dished.

As for her ex, Brody Jenner, Cavallari said she wasn’t interested in attending his recent destination wedding.

“No, it was really far. It was in Bali,” she said. “I would love to go [to Bali], but I don’t need to be going for an ex-boyfriend’s wedding. We talk all the time. We really do.”

As for The Hills co-stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Cavallari says they’re also in touch regularly.

“Heidi has texted me with any and every question about being a mom. I talk to her all the time and she’s doing great,” she said.

When asked about the rumored Hills reunion and whether Pratt and Montag kept the cast from making it happen, Cavallari said, “I have not spoken to Spencer. I’ve talked to Heidi. Of course, I would love to do it. I think at some point it will happen, but I think just right now it wasn’t the right time.”

Earlier this month, Cavallari got even more candid on The Wendy Williams Show, noting, “We were talking about doing a Hills reunion and I was about to sign on the dotted line, and we were so excited, and then two people had to pull out because of another contract.”

Pratt and Montag told ET a different story when asked about a Hills reunion while at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV Summer Party in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

“I had plans since it ended,” Pratt said of a reboot. “I never wanted The Hills to leave. So yes, I’m very ready. Let’s bring her back, MTV!”

As to whether the network had contacted them about a possible reunion, Pratt noted, “I don’t think they need to contact us. We’ve been signed with other things with MTV for a long time.”

Here's more from Speidi’s exclusive interview with ET:

