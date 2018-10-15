Brandon Lee is heading to The Hills!

On Monday, a source close to the family revealed to ET that 22-year-old Brandon, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, will appear on MTV’s reboot of the beloved aughts show.

“While there has been no official confirmation, Brandon is in final negotiations for a role on the new reboot of The Hills,” the source says of The Hills: New Beginnings, which is set to debut in 2019. “The world really doesn’t know Brandon. The public is unaware of what a smart, funny, caring and charismatic guy he is.”

While his famous parents don’t seem to have a role in their son’s reality show debut, the source notes that his family supports him.

“Pamela hasn’t been asked to appear on the show yet, but there is nothing she wouldn’t do to support her son’s career,” the source says.

ET has reached out to Brandon's rep for comment.

The news comes after Mischa Barton was confirmed to appear on the reality series earlier this month. Brandon and Mischa will join Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Ashley Wahler and Whitney Port in the series.

Brandon’s latest appearance in the news had to do with his ongoing feud with his father. In March, Brandon allegedly assaulted Tommy, the drummer of Motley Crue, and has been in the midst of a social media feud since.

Back in June, Tommy posted about how much money he allegedly spent on his son, including $130,000 on rehab. Brandon acknowledged the money for rehab and thanked his father, writing in part, “My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

Following that social media exchange, a source told ET that Brandon was tired of fighting publicly with his dad.

“It's so sad that Tommy feels the need to keep attacking his son despite Brandon's pleas to quit their very public feud," the source said. "Brandon wants to rise above all of this but keeps getting pulled into it and defending himself. Brandon realizes enough is enough and that's exactly why he removed the video of his father, but Tommy doesn't seem to want it to end. He seems to want to keep fighting.”

When ET spoke with Pamela -- who was married to Tommy from 1995-1998 -- about the feud, she said that it was their business.

“They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so,” she said in June. "It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it. It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."

Watch the video below for more of Anderson’s thoughts about the spat:

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

