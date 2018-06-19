Brandon Lee Thanks Dad Tommy for Paying for Rehab, Says He's Been Sober for 2 Years

Brandon Lee has responded to dad Tommy Lee's latest Instagram post directed at him in their ongoing social media feud.

On Monday, Tommy listed all the money he has allegedly spent on 22-year-old Brandon in recent years, including $130,000 on rehab.

“Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000,” the Motley Crue drummer wrote. “Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Brandon acknowledged that Tommy did pay for his "treatment," and offered to do the same for his 55-year-old father. Brandon, who allegedly assaulted Tommy back in March, has previously claimed that alcoholism was the root of their conflict as a family.

"I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment," Brandon wrote. "It's the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

A source tells ET that Brandon is tired of fighting with his father publicly. On Monday, Brandon posted yet another lengthy Instagram post urging Tommy to "move on" from their public fighting, also declaring, "if you want to badmouth me, do it to my face." He also removed the Instagram video he posted on Father's Day showing Tommy seemingly unconscious.

“It's so sad that Tommy feels the need to keep attacking his son despite Brandon's pleas to quit their very public feud," the source says. "Brandon wants to rise above all of this but keeps getting pulled into it and defending himself. Brandon realizes enough is enough and that's exactly why he removed the video of his father, but Tommy doesn't seem to want it to end. He seems to want to keep fighting.”

The source notes that Brandon's mom, 50-year-old Pamela Anderson, has also been affected by the drama. Aside from Brandon, Pamela and Tommy share 20-year-old son Dylan together.

“It has been very difficult for Pamela to watch the father of her children be endlessly toxic toward them," the source says. "She truly feels not only did Tommy abandon them, but he continues to be harmful."

"Despite the defamatory exchange between Brandon and Tommy, Brandon and the family still have hopes Tommy will finally turn his life around and get real help," the source adds.

ET has reached out to a rep for Tommy.

