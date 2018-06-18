Brandon Lee Continues to Fire Back at Dad Tommy: 'If You Want to Badmouth Me, Do It to My Face'

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Lee, is just about done feuding with his father -- but not before he shares another social media message.

On Monday, the 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to ask his rocker dad to "move on" from their social media bickering. "Sorry for the noise everyone," Brandon captioned the post. "Hopefully this is the End."

The note is in response to Tommy sharing a lengthy rant on Father's Day about the lack of respect he receives from his son. Not long after he posted the message, Brandon shared a video of his father seemingly passed out on the floor in his underwear.

"Tommy, if you want to bad mouth me, do it to my face," Brandon writes. "You post something for the world to see, saying I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of person I am."

Showing a little compassion for his father, he continues, "I know your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it's making us all act like kids."

Tommy's son then seems to be offering a truce. "Let's just drop it dude," he adds. "You're mad I didn't say Happy Father's Day to you?? So what?? My birthday was on June 5th motherf**ker. ...I didn't hear s**t from you. ...and I didn't go telling the world what a let down you are."

Brandon concludes, "Come on man. It's time to move on. Let's keep this private."

The 55-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer didn't hold back with his Father's Day message about his sons, Brandon and 20-year-old Dylan Lee, and his ex-wife.

"Being a father ain’t easy! I’m so tired of the fake s**t I keep seeing all over IG... let’s get real: It’s a roller coaster OK?" he wrote.

"Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood," Tommy concluded. "I love my boys but they can be a**holes too...and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music)."

Earlier this month, ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Brandon's mom, who commented on the family's painful drama.

"They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so," Pamela, 50, said of the situation with a laugh. "Sorry."

