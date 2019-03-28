Whitney Port may know how to manage the drama onThe Hills-- but it's her time on the TV show that she says has made it hard for her to make friends in real life.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star opened up about not fitting in with fellow moms in Los Angeles, crying over feeling rejected by women for being "trashy or cheesy."

"A lot of these LA girls don't think it's cool," said Port, who shares 1-year-old baby boy Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman. "I don't know whether they're embarrassed by me or think that I'm trashy or cheesy, but this is the vibe I'm getting."

Port first appeared as Lauren Conrad's fellow Teen Vogue intern on The Hills, before getting her own New York City spinoff, The City. She'll be back for MTV's upcoming follow-up, The Hills: New Beginnings.

"Every little encounter where I can just physically feel them inching away from me just chips away at my self esteem," she told her YouTube followers, wiping away tears. "It's especially hard when you're a new mother and you really want to put yourself out there and you really want to make life-long relationships."

The fashion designer did confess that it's possible she's putting this pressure on herself. "More generally speaking, in life, I feel like ever since I was in middle school I've always felt like I just wasn't cool enough to be in the cool group," she recalled. "I didn't want to be in the cool group, but I wanted to be considered in the cool group. I think that's it's gotten magnified by the fact that for 10 years or so I've been on a reality TV show."

Port continued, questioning whether she was being "oversensitive." "I just have to be more confident and actually practice what I'm preaching... the reason these girls aren't being super nice is not my problem, it's theirs," she said, as her husband offered her reassurance.

The reality star has been open with fans about how life has changed since she became a mom, getting emotional in another YouTube video in 2017 about the pain she experienced while breastfeeding.

