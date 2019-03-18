Hoping that Kristin Cavallari makes an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings? So does she!



ET's Katie Krause caught up with the reality star turned fashion designer at her Uncommon James Pop-Up for Little James in The Coast Lounge over the weekend where she admitted that she’s totally willing to be a (small) part of the MTV revival — if it’s feasible.



“I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo,” she said while discussing the reboot. “I can’t because of Very Cavallari. But, I mean, even just hearing the stories from [former co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who came by] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that’s going on so yeah, I would love to be a part of it in a small way.”



When asked if perhaps some of the Hills cast could appear on Very Cavallari, she responded: “They would have to ask MTV, you know, it’s this little thing called contracts, you know, unfortunately. It’s not as simple as just, ‘Oh, I wanna come on the show.’”

Kristin also confirmed that she's heard Spencer's younger sister, Stephanie Pratt, could be the villain in the upcoming show.

"She's trying to be from what I know!" she said, then briefly compared Stephanie to herself back when, adding, "Those are some big shoes to fill!"

At the 2018 MTV Music Awards in August, MTV announced that they planned to relaunch the new iteration of The Hills, which explores the next chapter of the stars’ lives. So far, Heidi, Spencer, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Bobby Brescia and Frankie Delgado from the original cast have been confirmed.



Mischa Barton, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, Ashley Wahler and Tommy Lee’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, will also be appearing on the forthcoming reality show.

While on hand, the 32-year-old discussed the Little James collection, her kids clothing line, and what inspired her this time round. She admitted that her process included getting her sons Camden, 6, and Jaxon, 4, and her daughter Saylor, 3, who she shares with husband Jay Cutler, to weigh in on her ideas.



“Yes, so this is sort of my transitional collection if you will," she explained. “So they are pieces to carry you from winter into spring … I think we have a great selection of everyday basics with more fashion-forward pieces.”

“And I really saw the need to have a collection that marries both what mom and dad want their kids to wear with what kids actually want to wear because usually there’s a huge gap between the two,” she said. “So I really do ask my kids opinion on every single item. They're also my fit models.”



“So they’re really involved. They don’t necessarily love that part,” she added with a laugh. “I'm like 'Please just stand still for two minutes!' …But yeah they really do inspire the whole line and if they don't like it, I don't really do it, ‘cause I do want them to wear it and I want other kids to want to wear it as well.”

Cavallari also discussed the future of her company, admitting that selling it in the years ahead has crossed her mind.

"...I've kind of been toying with the idea of potentially selling my company, which is not even something I thought about when I started the company," she admitted, later adding, "But we'll see, I'm really enjoying it, I'm really loving it, I feel like were getting the corporate side of things into a really great spot now and so I'm excited about the future."

Spencer and Heidi also chatted with ET about the revival at the pop-up, revealing that their 2-year-old son Gunner will definitely be appearing on the show. Heidi even called him a "child star."

She admitted that he's destined for the spotlight. "He loves dancing and singing, so that or baseball or soccer," she added.

When asked if they'd be willing to appear on Very Cavallari, Heidi echoed Kristin's sentiment that it might not be OK'ed.

"We would love that," she answered. "I don't know if it's allowed but I would love to do that 'cause I love that show. It's my favorite show. I watch it, obviously just for Kristin - but I do love the business and everything like that."

While discussing filming the revival, Spencer grew cagey, admitting, "I'm not sure how much we're allowed to say..."

However, when asked if it's true that his sister Stephanie will be the resident villain in the reboot, Spencer sarcastically replied, "I can never imagine my sister being a villain... we'll see what makes air, you know."

"Everything is in the process, so far I feel like there's been a lot of drama and it's just ramping up to be honest," Heidi answered when asked how the new show will compare with the original.

When asked if the couple is talking to their new co-stars and maintaining the friendships, Spencer replied, "I don't know if anyone is friends. It's very extreme."

Heidi chimed in: "I think a lot of people are..."

"Fake friends," Spencer added, finishing her sentence.

When asked to clarify, Heidi added, "A lot of people are acquaintances. We were a group of people that hung out a long time ago. Anyways, I feel like I'm gonna get in trouble!"



The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere later this year.

