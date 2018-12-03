Truth and time tell all, Justin Bobby!

The man of mystery is back on The Hills, but don’t expect him to be rekindling his romance with his longtime love, Audrina Patridge.

Both are currently single, but when ET’s Katie Krause caught up with Justin Bobby Brescia at Sunday’s KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, he was quick to shut down any romance rumors.

"Not gonna happen,” he tells ET of a relationship with Patridge. “[That’s] old school, new beginnings, not for that, though.”

As for dating, JB says, "You might meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love.”

As for one new lady on the scene, Mischa Barton, Brescia is holding off on passing judgement on The O.C. star and his new castmate.

"She’s pretty quiet. She’s a really quiet being, so nobody’s really cracked her code yet, but we’re getting to know her,” he says of Barton.

But fans still have a lot of fun to expect with the reboot. Brescia says there will be less drama and more comedy.

"Everybody’s not taking it as seriously as we used to. We’re having fun,” he says. "I have more fun with comedy than I do with drama, at least, I handle it better."

As for fighting amongst the cast, he adds, "Mental warfare always happens, but nothing physical yet."

Upon mention of the show’s past narrators, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, Brescia cheekily notes, "We’re not missing anybody. Anybody who’s not there, we’re not missing anybody.”

