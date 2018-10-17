The reboot of The Hills has already started filming!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who starred in the original MTV series from 2006-2010, joined new cast member Mischa Barton for dinner at Bottlefish in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday night.

The trio looked stylish for their night out! Spencer, 35, opted for jeans, sneakers and a dark collared shirt, while his 32-year-old wife sported a studded leather jacket, pink top, ripped jeans and heels. For her part, Mischa, 32, wore a ruffled white top under a dark blazer, which she paired with jeans and heels.

Though Mischa -- who confirmed her involvement in the series earlier this month -- didn't appear on the original show, she did help inspire it with her starring role as Marissa Cooper on The O.C. The teen drama series is credited as the inspiration behind the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, of which The Hills was a spinoff.

This isn't the first time fans have gotten a peek at Mischa in the series. Over the weekend, fellow cast member Stephanie Pratt shared a snap with both Mischa and Audrina Patridge, who also appeared on the show.

"Hanging out in #TheHills 💫@audrinapatridge @mischamazing ✨," Stephanie captioned the stunning selfie.

Mischa's night out with Heidi and Spencer came just one day after a source told ET that Brandon Lee -- the 22-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee -- was set to star in the series too.

“While there has been no official confirmation, Brandon is in final negotiations for a role on the new reboot of The Hills,” the source said. “The world really doesn’t know Brandon. The public is unaware of what a smart, funny, caring and charismatic guy he is.”

Additionally, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Ashley Wahler and Whitney Port are all signed on to the series, which is set to debut in 2019.

