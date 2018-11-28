Kristin Cavallari has some words of advice for the new cast members of The Hills reboot!

ET spoke with the reality star and jewelry designer at her Uncommon James pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she teased what her peers should do to "get it right" while filming the revamped MTV series.

"They don't need any advice, they know what they're doing!" Cavallari raved to ET's Lauren Zima. "I'm excited to see The Hills, too, and just be a viewer like everybody else. There's a little part of me that's sad I can't be part of it."

Cavallari, unfortunately, won't be a part of the reboot due to filming for her own reality series, Very Cavallari, on E! But fans can still expect to see plenty of original faces from the original show. Heidi, Spencer and Stephanie Pratt have all signed on, along with Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler and Brody Jenner. Additionally, stars like Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee, the 22-year-old son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, have all joined the cast.

"Buckle up, baby!" Cavallari said. "That's going to be a wild ride."

Filming for The Hills: New Beginnings has already begun, with a photo surfacing back in October of Barton on set with the Pratt family. In the pic, the trio appears to be in good spirits after enjoying dinner at Bottlefish in Brentwood, California.

The reboot is set to debut in 2019. In the meantime, hear more from Cavallari and the OG cast in the video below!

