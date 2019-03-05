Say hello to the ladies of The Hills: New Beginnings!

Whitney Port, Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge and newcomer Mischa Barton fabulously cover the April issue of Cosmopolitan (on newsstands March 12), giving fans a blast from the past. The reboot, which will air this summer on MTV, reunites a handful of the old cast members and new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

In the accompanying photo shoot and interview, the four ladies get real about what fans can expect from the new revival, which will also feature Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

“It’s weird because I remember going out with Nicole Richie and people at the time, and we would come by set when they were filming The Hills. She would drag me to the producer van to see what you guys had been up to all day," former The O.C. star Barton says about her decision to join the cast. "All these years later...it sounds corny, but it felt like this was supposed to happen.”

Barton, however, does admit to feeling like a bit of an outsider with the other girls. “I sometimes get in over my head. I didn’t really consider the fact that they’re all such close friends," she shares. "They’re family girls. They all have husbands or ex-husbands and babies… I was afraid that, obviously, the drama would land on me because I don’t have babies. But the bulk of the drama comes from the history they have.”

Pratt, on her end, dishes if the popular reality show was "real" or not, saying, "Toward the end of The Hills, Spencer and I had a lot of scripted fights and things like that.”

She also opens up about her infamous falling out with Lauren Conrad, who isn't a part of New Beginnings.

“Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it’s very permanent. I thought with Lauren and me, we would’ve been friends again," she states.

Now, the reality stars are moms and have been through their fair shares of ups and downs. One of their challenges, is finding a nanny who isn't familiar with The Hills.

“I met with a nanny last week… She’s so young, and she was there while we were filming, listening, asking a million questions. She’s a Hills fan too, I guess," Patridge says, with Port adding, "Maybe you should rethink hiring her then. I have a nanny who’s close to 70. I took a picture of something randomly and she was like, ‘Will that go on social media?’”

Barton chimes in, "If she was a fan of The Hills, it might not be the best.”

