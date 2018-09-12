Despite her picture-perfect appearance, Lauren Conrad doesn't in fact, have it all together.

The 32-year-old reality star turned fashion mogul and lifestyle guru covers Redbookmagazine's October issue, in which she reveals fans' biggest misconception about her.

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together," she says. "My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way."

Conrad does acknowledge a little bit of guilt for perpetuating a certain lifestyle that's not always attainable.

"I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she notes. "I feel bad. There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

Life has also definitely changed since Conrad gave birth to her 1-year-old son, Liam, with husband William Tell. For example, The Hills alum now says she only dresses up in polished looks for work meetings.

"Stretch denim is my best friend these days!" she says.

Conrad admits she's also had to learn how to let go of control of certain things when it came to her busy career.

"I wanted to handle everything myself -- I felt that nobody would care about my business as much as I would," she explains of her previous mindset. "But when you take on too much, it's hard to do everything well. It got to the point where it was too much for me to handle. I had to learn to delegate. If you can focus on the areas where you know you can't be replaced and bring in help in the areas you can, that's where you find success."

While Conrad is far from her reality star days, fans of course will always remember her for her starring roles on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills. Last July, Conrad's former best friend-turned-nemesis, Heidi Montag, and her husband, Spencer Pratt, visited Conrad's hometown of Laguna Beach and cheekily documented it on Snapchat. Watch below:

