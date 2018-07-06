Lauren Conrad Celebrates Son Liam's 1st Birthday With Sweet Beach Pic

Lauren Conrad is celebrating a very special holiday with her husband, William Tell.

The former Hills star took to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate the birth of their first child, son Liam, who turned 1 year old on July 5.

The fashionista paid tribute to Liam's special day with a sweet family pic that was snapped at the beach.

"Celebrating 1 year with our little guy🎂" she captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday Liam!!"

The post comes just a few weeks after Conrad shared an adorable shot of Tell and their son walking on the beach on Father's Day.

"Thank you for being such a wonderful Dad to our little boy 😊," she gushed. "Happy Father’s Day!! X"

It appears the family loves celebrating special occasions by the ocean, as that's where Conrad also spent her first Mother's Day.

Does it get any cuter than this?

Conrad, 32, and Tell, 38, tied the knot in California in September 2014. Hear more on their adorable family in the video below!

