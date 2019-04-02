The first trailer has arrived for The Hills: New Beginnings, showcasing the cast’s past -- and teasing plenty of the drama that’s in store!



The promo begins with footage of Spencer Pratt asking for Heidi Montag’s hand in marriage while on a Ferris wheel. Fans are also shown Audrina Patridge’s infamous breakup with Justin Bobby after she caught him kissing a random woman at a club. The clip also looks back at one of many arguments between Spencer and his younger sister, Stephanie Pratt, which ended in tears. Other key players like Brody Jenner and Frankie Delgado also briefly appear.



Then, the video offers a look at the cast today, including new additions like Mischa Barton, Tommy Lee’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter.



“I don’t know where to start,” Audrina tells Justin in a new dinner scene, to which he replies, “With you and I?” After clinking glasses, she sarcastically adds, “Friend.”

ET caught up with Heidi and Spencer at Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James Pop-Up for Little James, where they spilled some details on how filming is going.



"Everything is in the process, so far I feel like there's been a lot of drama and it's just ramping up, to be honest," Heidi said when asked how the new show will compare with the original.



When asked if the couple is on good terms with their co-stars, Spencer replied, "I don't know if anyone is friends. It's very extreme."



Heidi chimed in: "I think a lot of people are..."



"Fake friends," Spencer added, finishing her sentence.



When asked to clarify, Heidi added, "A lot of people are acquaintances. We were a group of people that hung out a long time ago. Anyways, I feel like I'm gonna get in trouble!"

Kristin also chatted with ET, expressing interest in a brief appearance, if possible.



“I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo,” she said. “I can’t because of Very Cavallari. But, I mean, even just hearing the stories from [former co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who came by] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that’s going on so yeah, I would love to be a part of it in a small way.”



When Kristin was also asked if she’s heard that Stephanie is apparently the villain in the upcoming reboot, she responded by joking about her own past on the original show.



"She's trying to be from what I know!" she said, then briefly compared Stephanie to herself back then, adding, "Those are some big shoes to fill!"



The Hills: New Beginnings arrives June 24.

