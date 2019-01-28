Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt Have a 'Family Outing' With Heidi Montag

Pratt squared!

Chris Pratt and Spencer Pratt may not actually be related, but, when they ran into each other at Bellator 214 at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night, they couldn't help but poke fun at their identical last names.

"So good when two cousins can just get out and enjoy life, you know what I mean?" Chris quipped in a video posted to Spencer's Instagram. "It's really nice."

"It's a family outing!" Spencer, 35, exclaimed while holding his 1-year-old son, Gunner, and standing next to his wife, Heidi Montag.

"I haven't seen my nephew, Gunner, since the birth," Chris, 39, joked. "He's grown so big! Sixteen months."

"Pratt family outing," Spencer captioned the hilarious clip.

Chris was at the fight to cheer on Adel Altamimi as he made his professional MMA debut. Altamimi beat Brandon McMahon in the first round of their fight, and Pratt couldn't have been more excited for his friend.

"🙏♥️😭So proud of my brother on his amazing win tonight," Chris wrote alongside pics from the event. "Made a major splash at his @bellatormma debut. As he will tell you, God is good!!!"

The outing comes about two weeks after Chris revealed that he's engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. ET's Kevin Frazier chatted with Chris shortly after the engagement news and he declared that he's "a lucky man."

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he said. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added.

