Chris Pratt is ready to expand his brood.

ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with the 39-year-old actor and his Lego Movie 2: The Second Part co-star, Elizabeth Banks, at the movie's press day in Los Angeles on Friday, where Pratt opened up about how he sees his future.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," he shared in his first interview with ET since he proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger. "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added.

Pratt announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on Jan. 13, six months after they were first spotted together on a date. While the couple has since remained private about their relationship -- Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, joked earlier this week that while her daughter is "super happy," she's under "strict instructions not to talk about it" -- Pratt couldn't help but accept some congratulations, and gush a little about his fiancee. "I'm a lucky man," he told ET on Friday.

The actor is already dad to 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. While Jack might have to wait a little while for future siblings, he couldn't be more excited about The Lego Movie 2, which comes out in a couple of weeks.

The Lego Movie sequel sees Emmet (Pratt), Lucy (Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends take on a new threat, LEGO DUPLO ® invaders, from outer space to restore harmony to the LEGO universe. The new movie will test the group's courage, creativity and Master Building skills to reveal just how special they really are.

"Jack is into this. Jack loves this movie, he loves Lego and he got to see the screening. He saw the final cut of the screening and man, he lost his mind," Pratt revealed. "He was with all his friends and he had a huge dance party afterwards. We got home and he was like, 'Dad, can we see Lego Movie 2 right now?'"

A source previously told ET that Jack gets along well with Pratt's new fiancee, who also has the approval of Faris. On a recent episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the actress revealed that her ex had given her a head's up that he proposed.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris shared. "And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

"I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on Feb. 8.

