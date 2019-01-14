Talk about friendly exes.

Chris Pratt revealed he popped the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram on Sunday night, and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, later congratulated the couple on taking the next step.

"I'm so happy for you both!!" Faris commented on Instagram. "Congratulations!"

Pratt and Faris separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They share one child together, 6-year-old son Jack.

Faris recently spoke about her and Pratt's great co-parenting relationship on her podcast, Unqualified. The 42-year-old actress has also moved on romantically, and is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. Faris acknowledged that the fact that both she and Pratt are in "loving relationships" has helped ease any negative feelings towards one another.

"Chris and I work really hard [to co-parent] because we have Jack," she said. "That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it’s like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?”

"I do want to reiterate though, that I f**king acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there’s bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us more human," she added. "But the long game, and it’s just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f**king sucks! Until then, what [matters most] is that everyone's happy.”

Clearly, Faris, Pratt and their significant others all get along. The foursome was snapped spending Halloween together last October with Jack.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," a source told ET at the time of the unconventional outing. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

Meanwhile, a source told ET on Monday that 39-year-old Pratt and 29-year-old Schwarzenegger "couldn't be happier" about getting engaged. The two were first spotted together last June, and only made their relationship Instagram official last month.

"Since the two started dating it has always been easy for them," the source says. "They’ve been on the same page with everything and what they want their future together to look like. Chris and Katherine are intertwined in each other’s lives and are excited for the next step."

In addition to Faris, Pratt got congratulatory messages from Chelsea Handler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Strahan and Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.

"Congratulations to two loving, kind, caring, thoughtful, spiritual people," Shriver wrote. "We are so happy for you. You are blessed, as is everyone who knows you. Yes, let's go."

