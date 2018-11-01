Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are definitely friendly exes.

After announcing their split last August, a source tells ET the two have maintained "a respectful relationship" and even support one another when it comes to their respective new romances. Pratt is now dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," the source says. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

The two couples even spent Halloween together this year. The foursome was snapped happily taking Jack trick-or-treating in pictures published by TMZ on Thursday. In the photos, 39-year-old Pratt and 28-year-old Schwarzenegger -- who were dressed as Vikings -- were even comfortable enough to openly share a kiss.

"Halloween together was special, but many more holidays in the future will be spent like this," the source says.

Faris and Pratt share 6-year-old son Jack and were married for eight years before announcing their breakup. The two have remained friendly since the split, being photographed together on multiple occasions and saying kind words about one another.

In March, a source told ET the pair was on great terms.

“They both went on school tours as a family and you'd never know that Anna and Chris were not together,” the source said. “They seemed like a happy couple and a happy family with Jack.”

"They still laugh and joke together and have seemed to have found a nice friendship as they co-parent," the source added. “They are really committed to making this split as easy on Jack as they can, helping him adjust to a big kid school is part of that.”

In April, 41-year-old Faris talked about still having "a lot of love and friendship" with Pratt.

"What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly," Faris told Women's Health. "We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child -- that makes the rest of it worth it."

Last month, Faris appeared on The Talk and chatted about her and Pratt dropping off Jack for his first day of kindergarten. Watch below:

