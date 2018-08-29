Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Hang Out for a Second Day in a Row

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are proving once again that they're amicable exes.

The former pair -- who split last August after eight years of marriage -- hung out for the second day in a row on Tuesday, taking a morning stroll in Santa Monica, California.

Both dressed casual for the outing, with Faris in a simple white T-shirt, skinny jeans and a black-and-gray baseball cap, and Pratt in a matching hat, button-down shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Faris, 41, and Pratt, 39, were also spotted together on Monday, taking a walk and holding hands with their 6-year-old son, Jack.

And while they seem to be experts at co-parenting, the two have both moved on with different partners. Pratt is currently dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, 39, while Faris has reportedly been seeing her Overboard cinematographer, Michael Barrett, 48.

A source told ET in July that Pratt's relationship with Schwarzenegger has become "serious quickly," after paparazzi captured shots of them kissing in public while out with the actor's son.

"[They] went from casually dating to spending much more time together," the source said at the time. "Chris and Katherine have introduced one another to their family and friends, and have been almost inseparable when they are free."

"Until he knew it was more than just casual, he wasn't introducing Jack to anyone," the source added. "Chris and Katherine are very happy together."

