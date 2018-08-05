Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger once again took their newfound romance to church on Sunday!

The 39-year-old leading man wore jeans and a black shirt for their morning together in LA. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger sported a flowing striped dress with a plunging neckline under a denim jacket. She wore her blonde locks in a loose bun for their outing.

After the service, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spied socializing with friends before climbing into his silver Tesla and driving off. As fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy star know, this is hardly the first time these two have headed to church together. Last week they made the same trip, except that time his five-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, tagged along. Afterward, the trio all got ice cream together where Pratt and the 28-year-old daughter of actor/politician Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a passionate kiss.

"[They] went from casually dating to spending much more time together," a source previously told ET, adding that they've "gotten serious, quickly... Chris and Katherine have introduced one another to their family and friends, and have been almost inseparable when they are free."

"That was a big step for Chris," the source added. "Until he knew it was more than just casual, he wasn't introducing Jack to anyone. Chris and Katherine are very happy together."

Relationship rumors concerning the pair first started circulating in June when they were seen enjoying a casual picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. It's Pratt's first relationship showing promise since he and Faris got divorced in December of 2017.

