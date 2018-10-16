Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Sign Off on Divorce: Reports

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ready to be officially divorced.

According to multiple reports, 39-year-old Pratt and 41-year-old Faris have signed final documents pertaining to their divorce and are just waiting for a private judge to make it official.TMZreports that the two will get joint custody of their 6-year-old son, Jack, and that the two had a prenup.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," the two said in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Last December, the pair filed their divorce docs at the same time. Pratt and Faris both asked for joint custody of Jack and reserved the right to receive spousal support. The pair listed July 13 as the date of separation.

Since their split, Faris and Pratt have remained friendly, and have also both moved on romantically. Faris is now dating 48-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt is dating 28-year-old Catherine Schwarzenegger.

In March, a source told ET the exes have settled into a "nice friendship."

“They both went on school tours as a family and you'd never know that Anna and Chris were not together,” the source said at the time. “They seemed like a happy couple and a happy family with Jack. They still laugh and joke together and have seemed to have found a nice friendship as they co-parent. They are really committed to making this split as easy on Jack as they can, helping him adjust to a big kid school is part of that.”

Earlier this month, Faris talked about dropping off Jack to his first day of kindergarten alongside Pratt during her appearance on The Talk.

“Chris and I walked him there and we were trying to not, you know, transfer any hint of anxiety -- not that I was having it, clearly," she joked. "I was like, ‘I gotta get to work, kid.' [Jack] just ran in. He was like, ‘Bye, guys!’”

