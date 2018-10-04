Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship is still going strong!

A source tells ET that the couple has shared a strong connection ever since they began seeing each other.

"The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable," the source says. "They just love each other's company and have so much in common."

The source continues, "They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven."

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were first photographed together in June, and she has since met the actor's 5-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Anna Faris.



“Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he's a huge support to Anna," the source says. "Their break wasn't easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine.”

Faris and Pratt have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their split, even touring schools together in March before Jack started kindergarten.

"Chris and Anna are going to continue to communicate, and Chris and Katherine seem very much in love. They are all adults and are truly a good group of people," the source says of the blended family.

Faris recently chatted about her son's first day of school when she dropped by The Talk on Wednesday. Hear why she had "mom guilt" about the experience in the video below!

