Anna Faris' mom has some love advice we all could use.

ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Faris and the cast of Mom on set, where she learned that motherly advice is a big part of the show -- both onscreen and off. The 41-year-old actress is all about dishing out tips to her co-stars, especially in the love arena.

"I'm always like, 'Protect your heart!'" Faris confessed. "My mom always said to be selfish in love... it's a version of that."

Heading into its sixth season, Mom has covered love, loss and a myriad of other topics, but there's still some uncharted territory left to explore.

"My character used to be an exotic dancer. I always wanted to revisit that," Faris said. "I just think it'd be so fun because my character so feels fundamentally awkward."

On a more serious note, Faris, who split from husband Chris Pratt last year, said she loves that the show tackles being a single mom.

"We did cancer, breast cancer," Mimi Kennedy added.



"There have been some deaths," Faris noted, as Allison Janney pointed out the overdoses as well. "We're really selling it, guys! We're really selling it!"

But the cast is ready to do it all together. "I think that we all come to the show with a lot of experience behind us. We're not, you know, spring chickens," Janney joked.

The Oscar winner also refers to her cast and crew by another name: the watermelon players. "This is silly because we do a lot of eating on the show," Janney explained. "Our lovely prop department gave us chopped-up watermelon because you can't choke on it, it's not dry, you can talk while it's in your mouth.'

"I've choked!" Faris hilariously revealed.

"I think the first time we heard it, she was accepting an award, an Emmy," Jaime Pressly shared. "And I was like, 'Who the hell is the watermelon players?'"

See the watermelon players in action when Mom returns Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jaime Pressly on the 'Brilliant' Way 'Mom' Covered Up Her Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Hang Out for a Second Day in a Row

Anna Faris, Kristen Bell and More Stars Read Their Moms' Hilarious Texts for Mother’s Day

Related Gallery