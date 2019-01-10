Anna Faris just wants the best for her son, Jack.

The Mom star opened up about co-parenting her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Pratt on the new episode of her Unqualified podcast, explaining that, drama aside, Jack’s happiness is the most important.

"Chris and I work really hard [to co-parent] because we have Jack. That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy," Faris said while replying to a caller who has been having difficulties co-parenting. "We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it’s like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?”

Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August of 2017 and finalized their divorce in October of 2018. Since then, the House Bunny actress has been in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt is dating Katherine Schwarzenegger. When giving advice to the caller, Faris acknowledged that breakups are tough and being the bigger person is the worst.

"I do want to reiterate though, that I f**king acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there’s bitterness and pain with all breakups and that hopefully makes us more human," she later added when talking about relationships. "But the long game, and it’s just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f**king sucks! Until then, what [matters most] is that everyone's happy.”

Faris, however, has happily moved on and even shared how she keeps her love life blooming.

"Sometimes I'll put on a short, black bob wig that I have and I play a different character because I am an actress," Faris revealed when replying to a caller who was considering a threesome. "I like to play different characters sometimes in a [bedroom] situation. I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also, like, a turn on for a partner."

"I also like to play really, really trashy girls because I am not a great lover. I'm very lazy," she jokingly said.

Meanwhile, back in October, the friendly exes -- along with their significant others -- reunited to take Jack trick-or-treating. See more in the video below.

