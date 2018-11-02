Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Finalize Terms of Their Divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially divorced.

The former couple have finalized the terms of their divorce, according to multiple reports. The news comes several weeks after Pratt and Faris signed final documents pertaining to their split. They were reportedly just waiting for a final judge to make it official.

The Blast reports that the actors, who had a prenup, have waived the right to spousal support now and in the future. They also agreed that neither party will pay child support at this time. Instead, Pratt and Faris have agreed to contributing toward a joint bank account for their 6-year-old son, Jack. As for custody, the Blast says that the stars will work that out depending on their availability and work schedules.

ET has reached out to Pratt and Faris' reps for comment.

The pair announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. Pratt and Faris filed divorce docs at the same time last December. Since their split, however, the two have remained on good terms, often speaking positively about each other in the press, and recently reuniting -- with their new significant others -- to spend Halloween with their son.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," a source told ET on Thursday. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

See more in the video below.

