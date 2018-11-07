Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' son remains their No. 1 priority.

The actors' marital status was officially terminated on Wednesday, but their divorce settlement shows special terms were put in place regarding their 5-year-old son.

Court documents obtained by ET show that the couple will share joint legal and physical custody of 5-year-old Jack, and perhaps most notably, they've agreed to live within five miles from each other's homes for the next five years, until Jack completes 6th grade. The settlement does, however, allow them to move further away if necessary. They just need to give each other three months' notice.

According to the court docs, Pratt and Faris, who signed a prenuptial agreement, have waived the right to spousal and child support. They instead work together to maintain a joint bank account for Jack's monthly expenses. They've also decided that they must agree on Jack's enrollment in school and extracurricular activities, authorizing a driver's license, non-emergency medical treatments and others.

The former couple has seemingly been on the same page since they decided to split. They announced their separation together in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and two months later, they filed divorce docs at the same time.

Pratt and Faris have both moved on romantically -- the actor with Katherine Schwarzenegger and the actress with Michael Barrett -- but they've remained on good terms.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," a source told ET last week. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Finalize Terms of Their Divorce

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hang With Anna Faris and Michael Barrett on Halloween

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Sign Off on Divorce: Reports

Related Gallery