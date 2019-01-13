Surprise!

Chris Pratt took to Instagram late Sunday night to share the news that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt, 39, captioned a photo of himself kissing Schwarzenegger’s head as she gazes lovingly at her giant new oval-cut diamond sparkler.

Pratt and his ex Anna Faris separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first spotted together last June. The couple made things Instagram official last month when Pratt posted a sweet tribute to his new love for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is currently in the middle of a 21-day fast that focuses on prayer, called the Daniel Fast.

