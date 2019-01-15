Looks like Anna Faris was one of the first people to find out about Chris Pratt's engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

During the latest episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, the actress revealed her ex-husband texted her about the news shortly after he got down on one knee.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris, 42, shared. "And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

"I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

Faris and Pratt -- who share a 6-year-old son named Jack -- revealed in August 2017 that they were separating after eight years of marriage. The two have continued to remain amicable since the split, and have nothing but great things to say about each other in interviews when talking about co-parenting.

In fact, when Pratt revealed via Instagram on Monday that he was engaged to Schwarzenegger, Faris was one of the first celebrities to publicly congratulate them.

"I'm so happy for you both!!" she gushed in the comments section. "Congratulations!"

As for the actual proposal, a source told ET that Pratt was "very sweet."

"He had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him," the source said. "Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him."

"The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming," the source added. "They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union."

