There's no missing Katherine Schwarzenegger's stunning engagement ring.

The 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday, the first sighting of her since Chris Pratt announced they were engaged with an Instagram post on Sunday night. Schwarzenegger braved the rain in a see-through coat and hat, and of course, wore her dazzling new bling.

According to Kathryn Money, Vice President of Strategy and Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, Schwarzenegger's engagement ring appears to feature an estimated 6-7 carat diamond. Money tells ET that depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, the estimated cost of the ring is approximately $150,000-250,000 or more.

Schwarzenegger broke her silence about her engagement on Instagram on Monday, sharing the same photo Pratt posted of him kissing her head while she gazes at her new ring.

"My sweet love," she wrote. "Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍."

A source tells ET that 39-year-old Pratt prepared a romantic speech for Schwarzenegger when he popped the question.

“Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him," the source says. "Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him."

The couple has already received plenty of congratulations from friends and family, including Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris.

"I'm so happy for you both!!" Faris, who shares 6-year-old son Jack with Pratt, commented on Instagram. "Congratulations!"

