Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are continuing to take their romance to new heights!

Less than a week after news broke of their engagement, a source tells ET that the lovebirds are living together.

"Chris and Katherine have moved in together," the source says. "The couple was spending a lot of time together and with the recent engagement, they knew it was the next step for their relationship."

According to the source, Pratt is living with Schwarzenegger in West Los Angeles, near Pacific Palisades, in order to be close to his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their 6-year-old son, Jack.

"Due to their divorce settlement, they can't be too far from one another," the source adds. "So their son, Jack, is near both parents."

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were spotted out on Thursday night, enjoying an engagement dinner at Smoke House restaurant in Burbank, California, with all of the bride-to-be's family.

An eyewitness tells ET that at one point, Pratt's son adorably hugged his future step-grandmother, Maria Shriver, as they said their goodbyes outside of the restaurant.

Pratt revealed via Instagram earlier this month that he proposed to Schwarzenegger after less than a year of dating. Shortly after he got down on one knee, he sent a text to Faris to fill her in on the exciting news.

"Chris texted me [the next] morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris shared during an episode of her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. "And I was like, 'Ahh, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

"I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

