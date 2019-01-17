Chris Pratt will soon be calling Arnold Schwarzenegger his father-in-law, but the action-movie icon has had some real appreciation for the Jurassic World star for years.

As seen in a tweet Schwarzenegger posted back in June 2015, the Terminator actor gushed over Pratt while posting a snapshot of the autograph wall from the set of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

In the pic, Pratt's autograph can be seen alongside Schwarzenegger's, and the 39-year-old heartthrob added the excited notation, "Right next to FRIGGIN’ Arnold!" with an arrow pointed at the former California governor's signature.

The talk show host snapped a pic of the star's exuberant scribble and posted it to Twitter, which Schwarzenegger retweeted, adding, "I'm right next to friggin' CHRIS PRATT. Congrats on the monster opening weekend, @prattprattpratt. You deserve it," referring to Jurassic World's record-breaking $208.8 million bow.

I'm right next to friggin' CHRIS PRATT. Congrats on the monster opening weekend, @prattprattpratt. You deserve it. https://t.co/ePHQHXt1nd — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 15, 2015

The appreciative tweet resurfaced following Pratt's recent proposal to Schwarzenegger's 29-year-old daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Sunday.

In a sweet announcement posted to Instagram Sunday night, the Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed that he popped the question. The couple has reportedly been dating since June, and became Instagram official in December.

Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, shocked the world when they separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce in October 2018. Their split has been amiable, and the former couple have been open about their dedication to co-parenting their 6-year-old son, Jack.

For her part, Faris has been very supportive of Pratt's new relationship, and revealed on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, that Pratt texted her shortly after proposing.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" Faris, 42, shared. "And I was like, 'Ah, that's amazing.' I texted him back like, 'I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister.'"

"I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was going to happen, and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

For more on the surprising engagement, check out the video below.

