Looks like things are getting more serious by the day for Chris Pratt and his girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger!



The 39-year-old Avengers hunk and his younger beau were snapped enjoying a double date with Katherine’s dad, Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The group grabbed breakfast at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, before Chris and Katherine headed to church.

A source recently told ET that Chris -- who announced his split from Anna Faris in August 2017 after nine years together -- and Katherine, 28, have been inseparable since falling for each other and that Katherine has the “full support” of her parents.

"The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable," the source said. "They just love each other's company and have so much in common."

"They spend a great deal of time together,” the insider added. “Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria [Shriver] feels they are a match made in heaven."

The two were first photographed together in June, and Katherine has met Chris and Anna's 5-year-old son, Jack.

Chris and Anna are sharing legal and physical custody of Jack as per their recently finalized divorce settlement. According to court documents obtained by ET, the former couple also agreed to live within five miles of each other for the next five years, until Jack completes 6th grade.

While Chris has moved on with Katherine, Anna is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

The exes have remained amicable, with a source telling ET earlier this month that they have maintained a “respectful” relationship.

“Anna and Chris have always maintained a respectful relationship after breaking up," the source said. "From the beginning, their main focus has been their son, Jack. Anna and Chris support each other in their new relationships and want one another to be happy."

The two even spent Halloween with their new partners and Jack.

