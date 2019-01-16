Chris Pratt is an engaged man -- and James Corden would like a little credit for it!

The Jurassic World star, who announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Monday, will be joining Corden's Late Late Show special following Sunday's AFC championship game. While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, Corden joked that we all have him to thank for Pratt's exciting news.

"I feel responsible. I cannot tell you what we did, because it's a big surprise, but we all flew about four hours away from here and we shot a piece together... he really asked my advice," Corden cracked, before spilling the truth: "No, he did not. I am just joking."

Corden, does, however, have a lot of love for the actor. "I am so happy for him. I mean, he is just the single loveliest man you can ever wish to meet," he raved. "When he holds you, it's like hugging a tree that will protect you forever. It's just adorable, it really is."

Pratt teased his appearance with Corden on Instagram on Wednesday, but Sunday's big show isn't the host's only win lately. Corden will be hosting CBS' upcoming competition series, The World's Best, alongside judges Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul.

"It's a big global talent show, and the winner is going to get a million dollars," Corden shared of the show, which will debut right after the Super Bowl next month. The father of three will also be sending his parents to the big game this year.

"They will be there causing whatever mischief they can, and I mean, my dad is getting so grand now... it's getting to his head," he revealed. "He called me the other day. I said, 'Daddy, you good? You go to Atlanta.' He goes, 'Yeah, listen mate, I don’t want to be funny, but with mum's knee we are going to be in business class, right?' I was like, 'What with mum's knee?' I was like, 'Don't start playing with mum's knee!'"

Corden did give in and get his parents business class seats, and we're pretty sure they deserve it. See why in the video below.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.

