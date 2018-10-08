A new talent competition show is hitting the air -- and it has some major star power!

On Monday, CBS announced that Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill will serve as judges for The World's Best, a new global talent competition series. James Corden will be the host and executive producer of the show.

According to a press release, the show "is a first-of-its-kind global talent competition that features acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet."

Not only will contenders have to impress American judges, but, the press release notes, they "will also need to impress the 'wall of the world,' featuring 50 experts from around the world and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition."

“It’s only fitting that The World's Best perform in front of the world’s best,” Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming for CBS, says in the press release. “James, Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can’t wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that’s unlike any other.”

Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, seconded Vuong's excitement, noting, “The very name of the show defined the caliber of judges we sought out and ultimately got. Drew, RuPaul and Faith are incredibly accomplished superstars whose talents encompass every area of entertainment. Along with James, The World's Best will now be the gold standard of competition shows.

“We feel incredibly lucky that James Corden agreed to be part of this groundbreaking global event competition," Darnell continues. "He’s an absolute force of nature, and his versatility, passion and showmanship are unrivaled.”

Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television Group, MGM, calls the new series "the Olympics of talent shows."

“James Corden is at the top of his game, and there is no one better to host this ultimate international competition series,” Burnett says. “This groundbreaking series is like the Olympics of talent shows and needed the perfect talent combination. Mike and I are thrilled Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all on board. We can’t wait to see the fun they have together.”

In a tweet on Monday, Hill exclaimed that she's "so excited" to be part of the show.

I’m so excited to be a part of @WorldsBestCBS with Drew, Ru and James! #WorldsBestpic.twitter.com/tJOy9kZXNv — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 8, 2018

The World's Best is set to premiere on CBS in 2019. In the meantime, check out ET's interview with RuPaul about his recent Emmy win:

