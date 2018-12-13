Tommy Lee and Son Brandon Make Amends Following Yearlong Feud

It appears Tommy Lee and his 22-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, have patched up their relationship.

The Mötley Crüe rocker took to Instagram early Thursday, sharing a photo of the two hugging it out and seemingly revealing that they have made amends following a yearlong feud.

"I love you son," Tommy captioned the black-and-white snap.

Brandon -- who is the son of Tommy and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson -- followed it up by sharing a video via Instagram Stories of his dad that was taken inside a recording studio. Tommy's fiancée, Brittany Furlan, shared a similar video, with a red heart drawn over it and their initials, 'T & B.'

Instagram Stories

As ET previously reported, Tommy and Brandon's public feud began in March, after the actor allegedly assaulted his father in his bedroom at his home in Calabasas, California. Since then, the two have shared plenty of cryptic posts via social media.

A source told ET in June that Brandon was tired of fighting with his father publicly, and it appears they have finally reconciled. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Son Brandon Lee Set to Join 'The Hills' Reboot

Tommy Lee Claims He Paid $130,000 For Brandon's Rehab Following Son's Threatening Post

Tommy Lee’s Son Brandon Shares Video Of His Unconscious Dad

Related Gallery