Rachel Bilson did not hold anything back when asked what she misses about her ex, Bill Hader. In the latest episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, The O.C. alum and her co-host, Olivia Allen, wrapped up this week's episode featuring guest Tommy Dorfman, with a debrief with their podcast producer, Rob Holsyz. What started as casual chit chat took a turn when Holsyz asked Bilson what she misses most about Hader -- and it didn't take long for the 40-year-old actress to give her answer.

"His big d**k," she quipped, before breaking out into laughter.

While Bilson didn't comment any further on Hader or his appendages, she most recently spoke about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum on a June episode of her podcast, during a conversation with Aubrey Plaza.

Bilson confirmed to her then-guest that she and Hader dated "two years ago," which came as a surprise to Plaza, who had never heard about their long-speculated relationship.

"Are you serious?" the Parks and Recreation alum responded to Bilson's remarks. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything."

"We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes," Bilson confirmed. She and Hader did make their red carpet debut at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January 2020. However, the pair had called it quits by the following July. The two first sparked romance rumors with a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December 2019.

Hader and Bilson had co-starred in the 2013 rom-com The To-Do List -- which was led by Plaza, and was written and directed by Hader's then-wife, Maggie Carey.

Hader and Carey share three daughters -- Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. The pair split in 2017, and finalized their divorce the following year. The 44-year-old Barry actor was most recently romantically linked to Anna Kendrick, but their romance was short-lived, with the couple calling it quits in June.

Bilson -- who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose, whom she shares with ex Hayden Christensen -- didn't comment more on their relationship during her chat with Plaza. However, during her previous episode's interview with Mandy Moore, Bilson touched on a recent, "really hard breakup" she went through "during the pandemic."

Though she did no mention Hader by name during the conversation with Moore, Bilson said she "could not leave my house," due to the pandemic, so when the split occurred she didn't have any way of distracting herself and instead she "had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it."

"It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠," she added. "Harder than childbirth."

While she said it "hurt like a motherf**ker," the actress said dealing with the pain head-on allowed her to heal faster. "If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing.'"

RELATED CONTENT

Rachel Bilson Comments on Bill Hader Romance & Painful Breakup

Rachel Bilson Was Asked to Be in 'The Hills' Before Mischa Barton

Rachel Bilson Recalls 'Tension' With an 'O.C.' Co-Star Over Adam Brody

Bill Hader Reacts to Anna Kendrick as a Potential Guest Star in ‘Barry’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery