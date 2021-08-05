Rachel Bilson Says She Was Asked to Star in 'The Hills' Revival Before the Show Cast Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton on ‘The O.C.’ Drama On Set and Why She Thinks a Re…
Gabrielle Dennis on If She’d Return for ‘The Game’ Reboot (Exclu…
Heather Rae Young Teases 'Level 15' Drama on ‘Selling Sunset’s N…
Quanesha Burks on How She Manifested Her Way to the 2021 Olympic…
Becca Tobin Reveals She Feels ‘A Lot of Pressure’ Starring on ‘T…
Chance the Rapper on Why Making a Concert Film Was ‘Harder' Than…
Matt Damon on Why He Got Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Standing Ov…
‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Vivica A. Fox Auditioned 6 Times Before She Was Cast in ‘Indepen…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Asher Angel on Joining ‘HSMTMTS,’ ‘Shazam! 2,’ New Music and Bei…
Behind the Scenes of Tennessee Rapper Lathan Warlick’s ‘It’s OK …
Jason Derulo Opens Up About ‘Incredible’ Journey of Fatherhood (…
The Hills revival almost featured a different star from The O.C.Rachel Bilson says producers approached her to be a part of The Hills: New Beginnings before they turned to her former co-star, Mischa Barton.
During the latest episode of her podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, Bilson opened up to co-host Melinda Clarke and their guest, Danny Pellegrino, about the direction the MTV reality series wanted to take originally.
"I was actually asked to be on The Hills," Bilson revealed during their conversation, adding that she "graciously passed" on the offer when approached. "Then, who they wound up casting was Mischa."
Bilson explained that she didn't even know any of the castmembers for the series, and the only person from The Hills she knew was a member of the original series.
"I've met Lauren Conrad before, but she's not even on that [revival] show," Bilson said. "I like Lauren a lot... I know her a little, tiny bit and she's cool. But I don't know anyone [else] from The Hills."
Incidentally, Barton and Bilson's teen drama The O.C. was one of the main inspirations for the MTV reality series Laguna Beach, and the show's subsequent spin-off, The Hills.
While Barton appeared on the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019, she did not return for the show's second season in 2020.
For more on Bilson and Clarke's rewatch podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rachel Bilson Recalls 'Tension' With an 'O.C.' Co-Star Over Adam Brody
Rachel Bilson & Melinda Clarke on Mischa Barton's 'O.C.' Exit Comments
Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Being an 'A**hole' on 'OC' Set
Rachel Bilson & Rami Malek Have Cleared the Air After Instagram Drama
Rachel Bilson & Melinda Clarke Are 'Totally Down' for an 'OC' Reboot