Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job Because of Her Sex Comments

Rachel Bilson is revealing the reason she lost a recent job.

Opening up on the May 15 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the O.C. star said that she apparently lost out on a gig due to her recent comments about sex.

"It's been an interesting week, guys," Bilson said. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."

Bilson recently shared her candid talk on the topic during a May 3 appearance on the Women on Top podcast.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she explained. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."

Bilson, who shares 8-year-old daughter Briar with her ex, Hayden Christensen, said it's something she's still having a hard time understanding.

"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," Bilson said.

As for the comments that landed her in hot water? The Hart of Dixie alum was speaking about her favorite and least favorite sex positions when she said she likes to be "manhandled." It's a comment the 41-year-old actress insists was said in a "joking manner."