Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job Because of Her Sex Comments
Rachel Bilson is revealing the reason she lost a recent job.
Opening up on the May 15 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the O.C. star said that she apparently lost out on a gig due to her recent comments about sex.
"It's been an interesting week, guys," Bilson said. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."
Bilson recently shared her candid talk on the topic during a May 3 appearance on the Women on Top podcast.
"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she explained. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."
Bilson, who shares 8-year-old daughter Briar with her ex, Hayden Christensen, said it's something she's still having a hard time understanding.
"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," Bilson said.
As for the comments that landed her in hot water? The Hart of Dixie alum was speaking about her favorite and least favorite sex positions when she said she likes to be "manhandled." It's a comment the 41-year-old actress insists was said in a "joking manner."
"First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f**king manhandled,'" Bilson clarified on her show Monday. "Basically, it's like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever."
While she admitted her delivery could've been different, Bilson said the sentiment remains the same.
"I haven't said anything inappropriate," she maintained. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."
Still, Bilson said she's disappointed by the move and is still in shock over the decision.
"I've been floored, honestly," Bilson noted. "Everything was set in motion, and I lost the job. It sucks."
Bilson is no stranger to divulging her bedroom preferences. In fact, during an August episode of her podcast, she shared that what she missed the most about her ex, Bill Hader, was "his big d**k."
Bilson and Hader first sparked romance rumors with a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January 2020, but they called it quits the following July. He's most recently been linked to comedian and actress Ali Wong.
