Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, are full-blown Swifties after attending one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tourconcerts in Los Angeles last week.

Goldblum and Livingston walked the carpet on Sunday at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Fundraiser Celebration in Hollywood, and they spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about being blown away by Swift's show.

"I've never been to the SoFi Stadium, so you walk in there and there's 70,000 people, they're all going nuts," Goldblum recalled with a smile. "We were exchanging friendship bracelets with everybody!"

"It's so joyful to see her because she always has been herself and now I feel like she's being celebrated for being herself and she really can bask in that light when she's there in the concert," Livingston shared, adding that it was extra special for her and her husband as it was the first "real, proper concert" they'd been to together.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Goldblum recalled meeting Swift briefly "at that 40th anniversary of SNL [in 2015]. We stopped for a moment. She couldn't have been nicer."

When asked if he'd ever like to see a collaboration between Swift and his own band -- Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra -- Livingston could hardly contain her excitement at the possibility, exclaiming, "Oh my god, that would be the best thing ever!"

"Some very interesting and important singers and artists have sung with us, but, boy, she's, well, Taylor Swift, you know? Hello!" Goldblum said, with a laugh. "[Taylor], if you want to sing with us you can check us out we're called The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and we've got our fourth album coming out... and yes, we have special people sing with us, you know, so if you're interested in singing a jazz song or anything, that would be really fun!"

As for Goldblum's participation with the LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Fundraiser Celebration, the Thor: Ragnarok star said it was "a no-brainer."

"It's important. It's been on my agendas for before you were born, possibly, to do whatever I could for this thing called hunger," Goldblum said, as Livingston added, "We believe in the organization and what they're doing."

To donate to the cause, or for more information on the Los Angeles Regional Food Back, go to lafoodbank.org.

