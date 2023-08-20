Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have said, "I do!"

According to People, the 39-year-old songwriter and 28-year-old actress tied the knot on Saturday in New Jersey, during a star-studded affair that included Midnights songstress Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and more.

In pics obtained by the outlet, Mr. and Mrs. Antonoff were spotted after their nuptials on Saturday, heading to a post-wedding reception. In the pics, the bride wore a stunning white halter dress and a pair of white flats as she held her new husband's hand. For his part, the Bleachers musician looked dapper in a black tux and his signature glasses.

In attendance was Qualley's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, who wore a green-printed dress for the occasion.

The wedding festivities got off to a roaring start Friday, with the rehearsal dinner being held at at Black Whale Bar & Fish in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. After word began spreading that Swift's arrival was imminent, video surfaced showing her arriving alongside Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.

Swift, Tatum and Kravitz headlined the long list of stars who attended the soiree. MacDowell, Cara Delevigne, Lana Del Rey and Rainey Qualley also attended the pre-wedding event.

An eyewitness told ET, "Margaret was up on the balcony and just beaming the entire time. Her sister, Rainey, was hugging and kissing her new boyfriend, they were inseparable. It was like a great big group of friends just having a great night out celebrating."

Rainey is now dating actor-musician Kane Ritchotte. She was previously linked to Top Gun: Maverick actor Lewis Pullman.

Qualley announced her engagement to the songwriter back in May 2022 in a sweet Instagram post.

"Oh I love him!" Qualley captioned a series of pics in which she has her arms draped around Antonoff's neck, showing off her beautiful engagement ring. The post was flooded with well wishes from Qualley's friends and fans, with actress Dianna Agron writing, "CONGRATULATIONS."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, but didn't go public with their romance until they stepped out together at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley shared an intimate pic from the couples fashion-forward date night on Instagram at the time.

Qualley was previously linked to Pete Davidson, while Antonoff dated Lena Dunham for five years before announcing their split in January 2018.

