Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were snapped by a fan spending time together at Sadelle's in New York City following the Saturday Night Live star's reported split from Margaret Qualley. Davidson and Qualley sparked romance rumors in August and were spotted together multiple times throughout September, but reportedly called it quits last week.

The fan pic of Davidson and Gerber shows them in a corner booth, with the 25-year-old comedian smiling wide at the 18-year-old model. Gerber, meanwhile, shares a slight smile as she looks down at her phone. ET has reached out to reps for Davidson and Gerber for comment.

After his breakup from fiancee Ariana Grande last year, Davidson was romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, though they appeared to go their separate ways by the summer. Gerber, meanwhile, has yet to have a public romance. In an interview with British Vogue last month, Gerber said that her work schedule offered her little time to focus on her love life.

"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't... But I'm not losing hope in all love forever," she explains. "I have backgammon at my house, and that's all a girl needs. When I'm home, I'm living the life of a 70-year-old woman... I'm an old soul."

