Kaia Gerber Says She Doesn't 'Have the Energy to Flirt' at 18

Kaia Gerber does things her own way.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford celebrates her 18th birthday on the October cover of British Vogue -- and inside the magazine, she offers a glimpse inside her world, which she calls "the life of a 70-year-old woman."

When Gerber is on set, she's working, and when she's home, she's relaxing, which offers her little time for a love life.

"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't... But I'm not losing hope in all love forever," she explains. "I have backgammon at my house, and that's all a girl needs. When I'm home, I'm living the life of a 70-year-old woman... I'm an old soul."

Though posing for famous photographers and walking runways around the world have given Gerber a much different life than her peers, she doesn't mind doing her own thing. As she tells the magazine, she found it "more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age" than to be on set with Steven Meisel at age 13.

"I mean, I'm just standing there -- how bad can I do?" she explains of her approach to modeling.

The model has seen incredible success since she posed for Young Versace at just 10 years old -- and Crawford is proud of how hard she's worked.

"Even though it probably bothers her, we all realize that, yeah, Steven Meisel will see her [because of who she is]," she confesses. "But you and I both know that Meisel, or Chanel, or Vogue -- well, they might have her for an audition, but they're not booking her because she's my daughter… I mean, she's doing things I never did."

