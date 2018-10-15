Kaia Gerber is making a more permanent fashion statement.

The 17-year-old model -- who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber -- took to Instagram to share a pic of her first tattoo.

The new ink of a word written in cursive script adorns Gerber’s inner bicep. Though it’s hard to decipher the small font, according to Page Six, the word is “Jordan,” her middle name.

“Just coming on here to say I don’t think enough people talk about the weather these days,” Gerber captioned the selfie of her flashing the peace sign in a car while wearing a v-neck white T-shirt.

Rafael Valdez, the tattoo artist, also shared some shots of Gerber’s first tattoo session, which her brother, 19-year-old Presley Gerber, also got in on.

“Fun session with @kaiagerber and my man @presleygerber always a good time!” he captioned the pics.

The sibling’s proud mom recently documented their adventures at New York Fashion Week, where they stunned in coordinating outfits for the Sies Marjan show.

"So fun seeing these two sharing the runway at @siesmarjan #proudmama," Crawford captioned the pic.

Back in June, Gerber opened up to ET about her famous mom’s closet.

“I just love all of her vintage pieces,” she told ET at the time. “She keeps a lot of her archival pieces. I’m waiting until I can pull those out one night.”

