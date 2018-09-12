The Hadids aren’t the only legacy family that can share a New York Fashion Week runway! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s kids, Kaia and Presley Gerber, showed off their model genes at the Sies Marjan show in neon orange and yellow numbers.

The duo made their supermodel mom proud, and she even took to Instagram to share a backstage pic of her kids.

“So fun seeing these two sharing the runway at @siesmarjan #proudmama,” she captioned a shot of her smiling kids.

In the pic, the two models look practically identical, but they aren’t, in fact, twins. Presley is 19 while Kaia is 17.

Kaia also shared a more serious pic with Presley from the event, writing, “Family ties @siesmarjan this morning.”

It’s been a busy NYFW for Kaia, who has walked in top shows like Tom Ford, Coach, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Proenza Schouler.

Back in June, Kaia opened up to ET about her famous mom’s closet.

“I just love all of her vintage pieces,” she told ET. “She keeps a lot of her archival pieces. I’m waiting until I can pull those out one night.”

