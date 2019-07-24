Kaia Gerber is a bona fide music video star!



The 17-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber portrays one half of an on-screen couple in John Eatherly’s new music video for "BURNOUT."



In the video, Gerber and co-star, fellow model Oli Green, play a pair of loners making their way through a major metropolitan area, meeting up in a diner and bonding in a number of wild and striking situations to the grungy new song.



The daughter of Hollywood royalty rocks a shoulder-length bob and comfy attire throughout the video, offering the camera more than few striking looks while doused in psychedelic colors. While wearing a slip, Gerber plants a passionate kiss on Green in a park as the indie crooner's tune comes to an end.

This is just the latest way in which Gerber is following in her mother’s daunting footsteps, which includes a brief cameo in George Michael’s music video for his 1990 hit, "Freedom! '90," on top of a thriving modeling and acting career.



Gerber has already become a sought-after model, walking in fashion shows for prestigious brands like Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Alexander Wang and more. She’s also been the face of campaigns for Versace, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Omega.



In 2016, she nabbed her first acting gig, appearing in TV movie Sister Cities alongside Jacki Weaver, Alfred Molina and Troian Bellisario. She's since appeared on the reality series, Rich Kids of Instagram.

Compare Gerber and Crawford’s music videos above. See more on the rising star below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Rock Wacky Wigs on the Runway

Cindy Crawford's 17-Year-Old Daughter Kaia Gerber Shows Off Her New Arm Tattoo: Pics!

Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway Alongside the Hadid Sisters and Kaia Gerber

Related Gallery