Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber rocked statement 'dos!

The supermodel friends strutted down the runway at the colorful, boho-inspired Anna Sui fall 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday night. Gerber opened the show with a bang, sporting a light blue wig with short, shaggy tresses adorned with a bow as she wore a floral print blouse, boucle ensemble and blue tights.

Hadid was up next, who also wore a similar punky wig with purple bow and blue tights. The It girl donned a purple-and-blue shearling coat and printed dress.

Raoul Gatchalian and Thomas Lau

Towards the end of the show, Hadid switched it up for a bold pink-and-purple wig, coordinating coat, dress and jacket with sparkly tights. Gerber closed the show in a high-low version of Hadid's dress.

Both models have been busy this season walking in shows. Hadid walked for Ralph Lauren, Tomo Koizumi, where she stunned in a dramatic, voluminous tulle number, Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung, while Gerber was spotted at Tom Ford, Longchamp and R13. See them slay NYFW in the galleries below.

