Christie Brinkley returned to the runway with daughter Sailor at the fall/winter 2019 Elie Tahari show during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

As Christie, donning a forest green velvet pantsuit, entered the catwalk to close the show, she adorably gave Sailor, wearing an embellished dark blue dress and over-the-knee boots, a high five as she walked back.

The supermodel recently turned 65, and she spoke to ET ahead of her milestone birthday.

"You just don't date that much," she candidly shared. She also admitted to still being overly critical of her image, even to this day.

"I remember posing for that picture, thinking, 'What am I going to do with my hips? Where do I put them so I don't look so large?'" she said when looking back at ET's archival footage from a 1983 interview.

Nevertheless, Christie looked absolutely radiant next to her 20-year-old daughter as they posed for a pic backstage.

