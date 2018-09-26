Christie Brinkley is stunning in her 60s!

The 64-year-old supermodel stepped out on Tuesday night for the opening of daughter Alexa Ray Joel's 2018 residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City. Along with her youngest child, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, the mother-daughter trio was stunning for the special occasion!

Christie opted for emerald green shorts, a long sleeve, black shirt with a cleavage cut-out, and sparkly, dangling earrings for her daughter's big night. As for Alexa, the 32-year-old daughter Christie shares with her ex-husband, Billy Joel, she wore leather pants and a black bustier for her debut. Sailor, 20, went wild with her ensemble, sporting a below-the-knee, leopard-print skirt and a red tank top for her older sister's show.

The trio were clearly having an incredible time celebrating Alexa, posing with giant smiles in an elevator.

Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The mother-daughter group was also joined by Alexa's fiance, Ryan Gleason, who got in on the fun photo shoot too! The pair got engaged over the New Year's Eve holiday and confirmed the happy news on Jan. 1.

The engagement is definitely blessed by Christie! When ET caught up with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model last July, she called her future son-in-law a "real sweetheart."

"I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart," she gushed. "He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It's sweet."

Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, and Ryan Gleason Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Also joining in on the special night in NYC was Jack Brinkley-Cook, Christie's 23-year-old son with second husband Richard Taubman who was was adopted by her third husband, Peter Cook. Sporting a dark blazer and pants, Jack looked dapper alongside his model-filled family.

Jack's public appearance with his mom and sisters is a rarity. In April, Christie told ET that Jack "does his own thing" and "doesn't like to take pictures."

"He's in acting school and he does improv," Christie said of her son. "He's very funny and I think there's a future there."

Jack Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jack wasn't avoiding the cameras on Tuesday night. The party of five posed for a shot together, and couldn't keep the smiles off their faces.

Jack Brinkley-Cook, Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, and Ryan Gleason Taylor Hill/Getty Images

ET spoke to Christie and Sailor -- who's dad is Peter Cook -- last year, shortly after their brood nabbed People's Most Beautiful Family distinction. Christie called the honor "great," before revealing "You don't get away with much in our family."

Sailor, meanwhile, said the picture-perfect group stays grounded because they "just don't really take ourselves that seriously."

