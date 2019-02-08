Va va volume!

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls and more strutted in dramatic, voluminous dresses in a rainbow of shades at the Tomo Koizumi show at the Marc Jacobs store on Madison during New York Fashion Week on Friday. The It girls all rocked faux sleek short 'dos accented by uneven, choppy baby bangs.

Hadid looked fierce in a blue-and-yellow triangular number, while Ratajkowski showed off her legs in a white mini dress with asymmetric raised skirt (a modest design compared to the rest!). Smalls rocked an oval-shaped rainbow tiered piece as her hands peaked out.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The models were also joined by 17-year-old actress Rowan Blanchard and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie on the runway. Blanchard donned a lavender-and-pink piece as Christie looked regal in a multicolored, show-stopping gown with in-your-face sleeves, mermaid hem and floor-trailing train.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The collection by Koizumi, a Tokyo-based costume designer discovered by iconic stylist Katie Grand of LOVE, boasts tulle in immense volume, bright colors and shapely silhouettes that would make anyone's jaw drop. According to WWD, Grand, who is a close friend of Jacobs, found Koizumi on Instagram and convinced the designer to let Koizumi debut his first NYFW collection in his store.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore one of his tulle creations back in 2016 while promoting her album, Joanne, in Tokyo.

Jun Sato/GC Images

